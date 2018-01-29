Fitness app could put US troops in danger

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) If you work out frequently and own a fitness tracker, you might be familiar with the app Strava.

Strava was created to connect athletes around the world, allowing subscribers to record their physical activity and share it with others.

But a military analyst said he’s discovered a security flaw in this app that could potentially put our troops in danger if they use this app.

Strava released their global heatmap. 13 trillion GPS points from their users (turning off data sharing is an option). https://t.co/hA6jcxfBQI … It looks very pretty, but not amazing for Op-Sec. US Bases are clearly identifiable and mappable pic.twitter.com/rBgGnOzasq — Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) January 27, 2018

This tweet was posted to Twitter on Saturday from a member of the Institute for United Conflict Analysts. It shows 13 trillion GPS points from Strava’s users, and it also shows that US bases can be mapped and identified.

The analyst said the Strava maps are detailed enough to show secret bases around the world. One person told 22News they don’t know how something like this could have been overlooked.

“My husband was in the service..and I don’t think that any service member should be vulnerable,” said Caryn Lopez. “They protect our countries.. so I don’t think they should be vulnerable at all, and having said that I don’t think any person should be.”

Strava has issued a statement saying that it’s committed to working with the military and government officials to address this flaw.