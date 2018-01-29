February weather preview for western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – With January almost complete it’s time to look ahead to another very wintry month, February.

For those of you trying to be optimistic about winter if you’re not a fan of the cold well we are now past the average coldest time of year here in western Massachusetts which is Mid January.

In mid-January average highs are down to 31 degrees. Now through early February average highs are up to 32 and by mid-February our average high reaches the mid 30s.

The temperature outlook for early to mid February actually looks a bit below average, or colder, for most of the northeast including here in western Massachusetts.

The precipitation outlook for the same period is for wetter weather. So given the two, our snow chances for the next couple weeks will be a bit higher, depending on the storm track.

