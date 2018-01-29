February brings more daylight and average highs warming up

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As January comes to a close, you’ll be seeing more daylight every day. 22News is working for you with what other changes we have in store.

We’re out of the coldest time of the year, and our snowiest snowfall month is just about behind us.

Spring starts March 20th, which means we less than 2 months of winter. Much of our snow this winter was followed by warmer weather and rain that usually washed or melted the snow away.

One West Springfield resident told 22News that’s okay with him. Bob Santeanielle, West Springfield, told 22News, “They haven’t been really bad they leave right away and melt, I can deal with that I just can’t deal with it snowing all the time.”

Western Massachusetts received 15 inches of snow for January which is more than the average of 13.6 inches. Our average snowfall totals decrease Over the next couple of months. February’s average total is 11.8 inches of snow. 8.7 inches in march.

As snow fall decreases, temperatures will rise. Western Massachusetts is now out of the coldest time of the year which is January 8th to January 20th, as we end January and head into February our average high temperatures begin to warm up.

We will also begin to notice later sunsets. By February 1st sunset will be at 5:05. By March 1st, the sun will be setting at 5:40, and by February 5th, the sun will be rising at 6:59, giving us just over 10 hours of sunlight.