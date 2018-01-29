East Longmeadow police warning residents about recent home break-ins

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Police Department is warning residents about home break-ins in town.

Officer Eric Ainsworth told 22News there have been five burglaries within the last eight days. All were in homes on streets off Porter Road.

The break-ins have occurred both during the daytime and evening hours. One East Longmeadow resident told 22News this is pretty unusual.

“I’m really surprised,” said Margaret Sullivan. “Because you move into East Longmeadow, you feel like it’s a safe town, I don’t even lock my doors for the most part. Especially all in one section, that’s worrisome.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the East Longmeadow police.