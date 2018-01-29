Confirmed flu cases have more than doubled in Massachusetts this winter

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The flu has gone from severe to deadly.

The State Board of Health estimates from 250 to 1,000 people die from complications of the flu in Massachusetts every year.

“We have certainly seen an increased number of ill or what we call influenza like illness happening in the community happening across Massachusetts and across the united states so we’re not sure why it’s a bigger outbreak but it’s certainly an earlier outbreak,” Cooley Dickinson Hospital Chief Medical Officer Estevan Garcia told 22News.

The number of flu cases has been increasing across the country. Confirmed flu cases have more than doubled in Massachusetts compared with last year at this time.

“What’s unique about this flu season is the earlier onset, we’re probably two to three weeks earlier peaking than we have in the past couple of years so that is different seeing it this early,” Garcia said.

Ninety-four patients have tested positive out of a total of 270 flu tests this season. Cooley Dickinson Hospital has treated several influenza patients who were admitted and later died.

Since deaths related to influenza are almost always due to other complications, they are unable to confirm that the flu was the cause of death.

The illness has several troubling symptoms.

“I had the aches, I was very congested, I couldn’t even sleep, yeah it took a big toll on my body,” Northampton resident Jonah Rodriguez said.

In order to minimize or prevent flu infections, Cooley Dickinson has implemented temporary restrictions on hospital visitors.

Despite this year’s vaccine not being very effective, Dr. Garcia still recommends you get the shot. The state offers free flu vaccines to children under the age of 18.