Antiviral flu medication in short supply this year

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Doctors say this flu season is the worst since 2014, partly due to 4 different strains circulating this year.

“It really makes me worried because I don’t want to end up with the flu and end up in the hospital, said Dillon Bluique of Greenfield. “You don’t know if you are safe or not.”

There are concerns about a shortage of the Generic brand of Tamiflu, the antiviral medication that can reduce the duration of your flu infection. If you get the flu, you should take one TamiFlu capsule, twice a day for five days. The cost of a generic pack of TamiFlu costs about 150 dollars without insurance. When it comes to how soon you should buy it, the earlier the better.

“The best way to get it is within the first 48 hours, that’s when it works the best for you,” said Dr. John O’Neil, Pharmacy Manager at the Stop & Shop Pharmacy in Greenfield. “It lessens the symptoms that much faster as opposed to waiting 3 or 4 days later.”

McNeil told 22News they have plenty of Generic TamiFlu capsules, its the liquid versian that’s in limited supply.

“The liquid form is very rare. I’ve had to prescribe TamiFlu to very young children and unfortunately its not available at almost any pharmacy in this area,” said Dr. Sundeep Shukla, Associate Medical Director at Baystate Franklin Medical Center.

Dr. Shukla recommends crushing the pills for people who can’t swallow them whole. He also still suggests getting a flu shot despite the vaccine only being about 30 percent effective this year.