22News Meteorologist visits Blessed Sacrament School

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Blessed Sacrament School in Holyoke had a special visitor Monday. Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei stopped by to talk to 5th and 6th graders about the weather.

Students learned what a meteorologist does behind the camera and in front, and how a meteorologist predicts the weather.

Students enjoyed learning about hurricanes and tornadoes and how they form.

Nick Sobon, a 6th grader at Blessed Sacrament, told 22News what he learned about hurricanes and tornadoes, “I learned that there are stages to everything in weather, like tornadoes and hurricanes and it has to go through certain stages before it reaches its final stage.”

Students told many stories of what they remembered from the June 1, 2011 tornado.