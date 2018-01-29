2 men arrested in Connecticut, accused of attempted murder in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Two suspects are in police custody and are being charged by warrant with conspiracy to commit murder and criminal attempt to commit murder.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 20-year-old Gage Sherman of Clarksburg was arrested in Bristol, Connecticut, on Friday and a warrant for his return to Massachusetts has been issued.

Bristol police confirmed with 22News in a news release that 20-year-old Juan Ocasio was also arrested in Bristol and that the two are being held on $500,000 bond to appear in Bristol Superior Court.

There is no word on what led to their arrest or the charges they are facing in Connecticut or when they will appear in court.

The DA’s office explained that Sherman will be returned to Massachusetts to answer questions about a January 24 shooting in Adams that left one man hospitalized.

Sherman is said to be arraigned on a charge of unarmed robbery when he is returned to the state. Further criminal charges are being sought as the investigation remains ongoing, the DA’s office said.

The shooting victim from Adams was shot at a home on North Summer Street and remains hospitalized at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and not a random act.

Adams and North Adams Police Departments, the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, state troopers assigned to the DA’s office, members of the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force and other state law enforcements are handling the investigations.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Adams Police Department at (413) 743-1212 or State Police Detectives at (413) 499-1112.