Ten people homeless after fire in multi-family home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ten people are without a place to stay after a fire at a multi-family home in Springfield.

Springfield fire spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, firefighters were called to the home at 35-37 Dearborn Street just after 12:30 Sunday morning. When they arrived, firefighters saw flames and smoke coming from the second and third floors of the house.

According to Leger, the fire started on the second-floor porch.

The ten people that lived in the home were able to make it out safely; The Red Cross is helping them find a temporary place to stay.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb squad is trying to figure out what started the fire.