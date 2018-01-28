Surge in flu cases causing Tamiflu shortages around western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big Y Pharmacy in Springfield told 22News the generic version of the drug Tamiflu is in short supply.

Pharmacists are having to compound the drug from ingredients due to the surge in flu cases.

The brand name drug Tamiflu is dealing with an issue of supply and demand.

“It’s not a cure, but it’s meant to decrease the severity of the symptoms”, Christi Masciadrelli, a Big Y Pharmacist told 22News about the effects of the Tamiflu drug, “Decrease the duration of the symptoms and hopefully also reduce the risk of complications.” She said that some parents are so desperate to get it they are paying out of pocket anywhere between $125 and $195 even though their insurance won’t cover it.

Tamiflu is most effective when taken immediately after you show symptoms of the flu.