SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are asking for your help to find a missing elderly man.

85 year old Federico Guerrido was last seen at 2 o’clock this afternoon driving a black 2008 Ford Explorer with a license plate of 517-MJ1.

Guerrido only speaks Spanish.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Springfield Police at 413-787-6302.