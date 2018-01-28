Senator Edward Markey visits Lucio Perez

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – U.S. Senator Edward Markey came to First Congregational Church of Amherst to hear Lucio’s story in an effort to make a comprehensive immigration plan.

Guatemalan Immigrant Lucio Perez has called The Amherst First Congregational Church his home since October 18th after Immigrations and Customs Enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest.

Senator Markey visited the Church to learn about Lucio, as he, Senator Stan Rosenberg and other members of the federal government are looking to protect immigrants facing brutal harassment, detentions and deportation.

“We need a comprehensive immigration plan,” Senator Markey said. “So that families like Lucio’s don’t have to live in fear they don’t have to have sanctuary in a church. Lucio’s story is one of those stories but there are millions of others.”

Perez is also gaining support from local government as well.

Before he came to seek sanctuary in the church, Perez was a Springfield resident in the city’s north end.

Springfield City Councilor Adam Gomez told 22News that Senator Markey has worked closely with local government to make sure Lucio and other immigrant families in western Massachusetts feel protected.

“On all levels we need to stand together to make sure that the residents and people that come here are being well represented and this just shows in his leadership that he’s willing to work with all of us to make sure Lucio gets to stay,” Gomez said.

“It’s time for Washington to do it’s job,” Senator Markey said. “Lucio’s story is one of those stories that needs to be completed.”

The Trump Administration plans to make a final decision regarding the future of the DACA program by March 5th.