Senator Ed Markey addresses the nation’s issues in town hall meeting

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Ed Markey held a town hall meeting in Amherst Sunday night.

The meeting at Amherst Regional Middle School was Markey’s second stop after his visit at The First Congregational Church.

Markey addressed many issues affecting people across the nation such as net neutrality, climate change and the opioid crisis. He also spoke about funding rural broadband in western Massachusetts.

Markey told 22News why he makes sure to make multiple visits to western Massachusetts year after year. “The commitment to being good American citizens is more evident out here than just about any other place. That’s why I love to come out here and I love coming back and I’m going to keep coming back just to hear their voices.”

Residents of all ages attended tonight’s meeting, including multiple high school and college students.