Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Springfield holding it’s last mass

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The parish’s diminishing attendance and finances were among the reasons why the parish will close its doors Sunday, according to Mark Dupont, spokesperson for the Springfield Roman Catholic Dioceses.

The diocese said the high price to fix the old heating system and the relocation of the school next door, made it difficult to keep the church going.

After discussing the situation with his advisor, Bishop Mitchell Rozanski, the decision was made to close the parish. In a letter to the community Bishop Rozanski wrote, “The parish has played an important role in the Catholic church in western Massachusetts, and that great heritage will remain long after this sad closing day.”

Bishop Rozanski has designated Immaculate Conception Parish in Indian Orchard as the receiving parish for the Our Lady of the Rosary community.

Our Lady of the Rosary was founded in 1917.