CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re hardly five minutes into the intense heist thriller, “Den of Thieves”, before learning that Los Angeles is the bank robbery capital of America, and a master criminal is plotting the crime of the century, a super bank hold up of the Federal Reserve bank that’s never been attempted before.

As they plan their heist down to the last detail, they’re on a collision course with a team of major crimes detectives, led by the very troubled Gerard Butler.

Whose methods border on him being a rogue cop. He’ll push the envelope of intimidation as far as it’ll go.

Astute moviegoers will instantly recognize “Den of Thieves” having been inspired by the 1995 Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino classic heist thriller called “Heat”. “Den of Thieves” doesn’t reach that pinnacle, but it’s elevated by sharp twists along with the ingenious attempt to break the bank.

The battle of wits between our ruthless cop and his lawless counterpart gives “Den of Thieves” its wickedly hard driving excitement. Just as it did between DeNiro and Pacino almost a quarter of a century ago.

“Den of Thieves” is first rate melodrama that’s got the combination of unlock 3 stars. Prepare yourself for nearly 2 hours and 20 minutes of high tension entertainment.

Rated R

2 hours 15 minutes

Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber, O’Shea Jackson Jr., 50 Cent