As we head into February high temperatures go up and snowfall totals go down

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we begin to end January our average snowfall totals go down but our average high temperature goes up.

Western Massachusetts is now out of the coldest time of the year which is January 8th to January 20th.

Since than we added a degree to our average high temperature and will continue to do so into February. By February 15th our average high temperature will be 35 degrees.

We have already surpassed our average snowfall total for January which is 13.6 inches. Western Massachusetts got around 15 inches of snow. February;s average snowfall is 11.8 inches, March is 8.7 inches, April is 1.6 inches, and May’s average snowfall total is tenth of inch.

With this weekend being the last weekend in January we have seen different weather patterns each weekend. The first weekend in January western Massachusetts broke a record low of 21 below zero, The second weekend we broke a record high of 60 degrees, and the 3rd weekend and this weekend temperatures were mild in the 60s.

Looking into the beginning of February colder air is expected to return.