A celebration of diversity at a Springfield Roman Catholic school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebration of diversity Sunday afternoon at St. Michael’s Academy, a Springfield Roman Catholic school.

Students celebrated their parents’ country of origin. They displayed the food, the clothing and the flags.

St. Michael’s students represent cultures from Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Vietnam and Ireland just to name a few. Julie Morrill, a 3rd grade teacher at St. Michael’s Academy spoke with 22News about the cultural celebration, “We wanted to do something that is more than the usual open house, but something we can also celebrate with the families that already attend our school, to get to know one another a little better.”

With a student enrollment of nearly 500 from Pre-kindergraten through 8th grade, St. Michael’s has a rich cultural diversity to celebrate the heritage of its parents.