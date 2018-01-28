23-year-old killed in Chesterfield accident

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A deadly accident overnight in the Hampshire County hilltown of Chesterfield.

A 23-year-old man who may have been driving too fast went off a bridge and into the West Branch stream near Route 143, just before midnight Saturday.

Chesterfield Police Chief Edward Murray told 22News, the driver died several hours later at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton.

Chief Murray said Chesterfield firefighters had gotten the driver out of the car, which had plunged into the stream after hitting a guardrail, a utility pole and the bridge railing.