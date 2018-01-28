10 residents left homeless after a fires in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 10 Springfield residents are without a place to live and another family is recovering, after two fires damaged their homes this weekend.

Two fires in Springfield destroyed the homes of 3 families.

The fire at 35 Dearborn Street, in the cities Upper Hill neighborhood, left 10 people without a place, Sunday morning

And now the Western Massachusetts Red Cross is assisting those families with finding temporary shelter.

David Feliciano, a shocked neighbor, 22News, he’s glad everyone got out safe, “It’s incredible for things like this to happen, especially when its people that you know.”

The other fire was Saturday morning, at 1179 St. James Avenue.

According fire department spokesman Dennis Leger, three family members were home at the time.

They were able to save their three pets. An overloaded electrical circuit is to blame.

Fire fighter Michael Minahan from East Longmeadow Fire Department told 22News a way that you can prevent winter fires, is making sure your electrical wiring is up to date, “Some of the common causes of fires are electrical fires. If you have frayed wiring. If you have any bad wiring contact an electrician and get that fixed.”

Per the East Longmeadow fire department, winter fires are more common than you think, but some are preventable.

Minahan said, “You can’t prevent every fire, but smoke detectors can alert you when there is a fire.”

Fire departments recommend you have fire drills with your family, in the event, there’s a fire, so you have a plan.

Feliciano said he’s glad everyone was safe, “I know both families and I’m glad they got out safe.”

The Springfield Arson and Bomb squad is trying to figure out what started that house fire at 35 Dearborn street.