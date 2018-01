SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Lieutenant Jessica Henderson told 22News, police were called just after 2 a.m. for a fight between a group of women outside of a bar on Middlesex street.

When police got there, they found a woman with a stab wound in the upper arm. She was sent to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The victim told police she did not know who stabbed her, and that she was involved in an argument earlier in the night.

Police are still searching for suspects.