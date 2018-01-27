Western Massachusetts shoppers embrace winter farmer’s markets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts shoppers appear to have embraced farmer’s markets during this winter.

A large crowd of customers greeted the start of the Winter farmer’s market season in Springfield Saturday.

The old Forrest park zoo monkey house has become the home to the traveling winter market. Newcomers were pleasantly surprised by what they could buy. “Yeah, so we’re new to this area. This is our first time at the winter market”, Tiffany Espinosa, a resident of Holyoke told 22News, “It’s wonderful, it’s got such delicious food, great vendors here”.

Next Saturday the winter farmers market moves to Greenfield’s Four corners school.

During subsequent Saturdays the winter markets will attract customers at the Hampshire Mall in Hadley and Mason Square library in Springfield.