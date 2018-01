NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Flu crisis has been hitting perilously close to home here in Western Massachusetts.

Cooley Dickinson hospital in Northampton has reported that the flu has taken the lives of two of their adult patients.

The number of confirmed flu infected people here in Western Massachusetts has more than doubled compared with last year at this time.

A Chicopee medical office, Fairview Pediatrics reportedly ran out of their allotment of flu vaccine on Friday.