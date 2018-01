BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be no skiing at ski Blandford for the rest of this season.

Apparently too much work had to be done to re-open this season.

The statement from Blandford management said they’re committed to opening a new and improved ski area for the 2018-2019 season.

They said Blandford passes will be honored free of charge at their two other western Massachusetts resorts, Ski Butternut and Otis Ridge.