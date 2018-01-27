Sheriff: 42 arrested in Steak ‘n Shake drug bust

ST. LUCIE CO., FL (WCMH) — Dozens of people are facing charges after a lengthy undercover investigation involving a Steak ‘n Shake employee in Florida.

A total of 42 people were arrested in the sting. Authorities called the investigation “Operation Big Mi-Steak” because one of the suspects, Cybill Green, was dealing opiates out of a Steak ‘n Shake restaurant in St. Lucie County.

The investigation began when officials started responding to more overdose calls nearly two years ago.

“When the heroin epidemic began to infiltrate our community back in mid-2016, we changed our strategy in responding to an overdose,” Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a press release. “We began sending narcotics detectives to each overdose, interviewing the victim and others that might have observed what happened.”

Several months later, investigators were able to narrow their investigation to focus on the dealers, identifying Green, 18-time convicted felon Johnny Lewis, Rodney Stevens and Latoya Felder as primary suspects. With the help of agents from the FBI, DEA, ATF and Homeland Security, Operation Big Mi-Steak was born.

“The name of the operation, Big Mi-Steak, came from the fact that Cybill Green worked at Steak and Shake and was actually dealing out of the restaurant,” Mascara said.

Over the course of the operation, authorities arrested 42 individual and seized 25 guns, 10 of which were taken from convicted felons. Officers also confiscated 50 grams of fentanyl, four grams of heroin, 220 grams of cocaine, nine grams of crack cocaine, one gram of Molly, 11.5 grams of crystal meth, 80 pounds of marijuana, 23 marijuana plants, 16 liquid ounces of THC oil, 1,000 milligrams of cannabis oil, 71 caplets of carfentanyl, two vials of testosterone, 10 Xanax pills and various drug paraphernalia.