School bus crashes into home, causes heavy damage

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus crashed into a Meriden home Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, a school bus crashed into a home on Maple Avenue in Meriden at 3 p.m Friday.

Fire officials say there were 11 students on the bus at the time of the crash and a student on the bus called the police. They say none of the students were injured.

Authorities say the bus driver suffered from injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital. At this time, there is no word on driver’s condition.

Officials say the 11 students were turned over to either their parents or school officials.

No one was home at the time crash. However, fire officials say there is heavy damage to the front of the house and it is uninhabitable.

