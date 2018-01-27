Pittsfield police seeking information on owner of two abandoned puppies

PITSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police need your help to find whoever abandoned two cute puppies in a park Saturday.

These two little guys were found by a person walking at Clapp Park on West Housatonic Street.

The puppies were brought to a vet and then taken to an animal shelter where they will stay until they are ready to be adopted.

The person who found them name them Coco Puff and Snoopy.

Pittsfield Police say they believe the person who abandoned the puppies visited the Soldier-On food pantry. If you have any information, call police at (413) 448-9700