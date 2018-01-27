WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The air may have been mild, but the water at Hampden Pond State Park was still frigid enough for the annual Penguin Plunge.
People showed up to cheer on the even’ts most popular participant — State Senator Don Humason. The veteran Westfield legislator has been a fixture at the penguin plunge for many years.
It wasn’t long before other hearty souls joined Humason in the icy water for a good cause. “Well, we’re here to support the museum for the kids and we’re here to get wet and cold,” said Daniel Carron of Westfield.
The Amelia Park Children’s Museum has long been the beneficiary of the Penguin Plunge.
Penguin Plunge raises funds for Westfield children’s museum
