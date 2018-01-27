Deadly pedestrian accident on Parker and Vincent Streets in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department isn’t finished asking questions and gathering information about Friday night’s deadly accident involving a car and a person crossing the street.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the driver involved in the accident is cooperating with police. It is currently unknown if the driver is facing any charges.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Parker and Vincent Streets a little after 8 p.m. Friday night. The unidentified pedestrian was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where they later died.

Walsh added that “the pedestrian crossed the street, not in a crosswalk.”

A portion of Parker Street was blocked off while police investigated, but has since reopened.

So far police haven’t brought any charges against the driver. Walsh said the driver stopped immediately after the fatal accident and is cooperating with the officers