Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez visits Pioneer Gymnastics

EAST LOONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s every young gymnast dream to one day be an Olympian. Saturday, gymnasts at Pioneer Gymnastics in East Longmeadow found out firsthand what it takes to make this dream a reality

After raising money for Baystate Children’s Hospital, they have a lot to be happy about.

They got to spend Saturday with their hero, Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez, as a reward for their charitable work.

Miya Casiello was the top contender, raising over $6,000 for children in need.

Casiello told 22News that she wanted to take advantage of this opportunity to help sick children, meeting her role model was a plus, “I wasn’t really doing it just to meet Laurie, I was just trying to really help the children because we’re lucky the way we are to be in good health and be able to do gymnastics but a lot of kids at Baystate aren’t.”

The top 30 overall fundraisers got to participate in a private gymnastics clinic with Hernandez and the top 10 won a private lunch.

These gymnasts aren’t the only ones who walked away with a full heart.

Hernandez told 22News that giving back is important to her and that it was rewarding being able to spend the day with gymnasts doing just that, “To be able to help them do what they love and do what they’re passionate about and also help other people, just for all of us to have a great day and really enjoy the sport for what it is. It means a lot to me, I love this!”

In the wake of controversy surrounding USA gymnastics, Hernandez told 22News it’s great to be able do something positive within the sport.

Through this event Baystate Children’s Hospital received tens of thousands of dollars and gave every young gymnast the gift of inspiration.