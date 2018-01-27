Mild weather returns for the weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – For those of us already needing a break from the cold weather, we certainly got what we needed on Saturday. 22News found out if we appreciate the milder climate this weekend.

It was a chilly start Saturday morning but it didn’t take long before temperatures warmed up quickly. By 11am Saturday morning the air temperature was already in the lower 40s.

After feeling frigid temperatures in the beginning of the month some people thought this mild air was a nice break, “I’m really happy it’s in the 50s, I don’t know I want to go for a run outside so that will be nice,” said Mizuki Stone.

With temperatures forecasted in the mid to upper 40s that would put western Massachusetts at least 15 degrees above average. Average air temperature for this time of the year is in the lower 30s.

People in Northampton were walking around Saturday morning in thinner layers than normal, many people did not have gloves or a hat on. The weather Saturday made it feel more like March than the end of January.

One student at Smith College told 22News she’s fine with the warmer weather, “If its going to be cold it should have snow on the ground but if its going to be warm than that’s fine too no snow,” said Sophie Richard.

If you couldn’t get out to enjoy Saturday’s mild conditions, Western Massachusetts is in for another mild day Sunday.