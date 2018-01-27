Memorial service held for slain transgender woman

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a memorial service Saturday for a transgender woman found slain in her home.

The service for Christa Leigh Steele-Knudslien took place at the Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence.

The 42-year-old Steele-Knudslien was found beaten and stabbed to death in her North Adams home on Jan. 4. Her husband of less than a year has been charged with murder.

She was known as passionate transgender rights advocate who started a pageant for transgender women in New England.