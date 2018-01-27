Man arrested after roommates’ bodies found in freezer, nearby pond

(CNN / KCRA) – A California man is accused of killing two women, sticking one body in the freezer and the other body in a pond.

Colusa County sheriff’s deputies say 49-year-old Martin Ehrke murdered two women. Investigators said the two women lived at the house along with Ehrke and others.

A roommate of the victims called 9-1-1 from the home early Thursday morning to report suspicious circumstances and their disappearance.

When investigators first showed up, they found one of the victims in a chest freezer in a separate residence attached to the house. That victim has been identified as 39-year-old Kimberly Taylor. The dive team later checked a large pond on the property and found 25-year-old Jessica Mazak’s body submerged.

Detectives found an illegal marijuana growing operation and narcotics on the property.

All three have drug offenses.

Investigators revealed that the suspect left the home in Arbuckle on Wednesday evening and was checked into the Colusa Medical Center, but didn’t say what he was being treated for. It wasn’t until Thursday he was found at another location in Colusa, and that’s where he was arrested.

Before leaving the courthouse in Colusa, Ehrke was ordered to be held without bond and given a public defender.

Ehrke will be back in court next month to enter a plea to the murder charges.

