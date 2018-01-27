Ludlow man accused of using deceased father’s driver license to avoid lifetime driving ban

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow Police arrested a man accused of using his dead father’s drivers license to avoid his lifetime ban on driving.

Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News Bruce Dias had his driver’s license revoked for the rest of his life when he was convicted of motor vehicle homicide and killing a young child back in 1990.

Dias was allegedly using his deceased father’s drivers license to fool people.

Police arrested Dias in his 1993 mercedes at 11 o’clock Saturday morning on Chapin Street.