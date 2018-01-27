Lane closures on I-90E in Westfield, West Springfield for pothole repairs

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be short-term lane closures on I-90 East in Westfield and West Springfield Saturday for pothole repairs.

According to MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin, the lane closures will happen between Exit 3 and Exit 4 from 7:00 a.m. until noon. There will be signs in place to guide drivers around the closures.

If possible, drivers are asked to plan other routes to avoid delays.

Potholes can be reported to MassDOT by calling 857-368-4636/877-623-6846 or by contacting MassDOT online.

