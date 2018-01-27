Hometown Hero night honors local police and firefighters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Area police and firefighters were honored at the Thunderbirds game for Hometown Hero night.

First responders received free admission to the game and discounted tickets for family and friends.

Saturday night’s game also was an effort to raise money for Springfield’s 6th annual Ride to Remember. Two authentic game jerseys with the number 7, were raffled off to honor officer Kevin Ambrose who was murdered on duty in 2012.

Ride to Remember Program Director Shannon Mumblo told 22News about the importance of recognizing the work first responders do. “We’re here to represent and honor our fallen heroes tonight and those who go out everyday and represent and protect our community so we’re just so thankful for all of you hometown heroes and very thankful to be here tonight,” said Mumblo.

SFD_HQ on scene at the Thunderbirds game pic.twitter.com/2NSNGdbNIq — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) January 27, 2018

Chicopee firemen and police officers were honored Saturday night as well.

Hundreds filled the Knights of Columbus for a night of music food and dancing to support local their national night out and other community events.

Knights of Columbus Home association director Brian Hougton told 22News how much the Chicopee community appreciate’s their first responders. “We appreciate all the first responders, Chicopee police, Chicopee fire and also the educators here,” said Hougton. “We want to give back to the community again this building is full and it’s going to be great.”

Houghton told 22News the Knights of Columbus plans to make Saturday night’s fundraiser an annual event.