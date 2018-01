SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters extinguished a fire at a home Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to 1179 St. James Ave. just before 9 a.m. for a fire in an attached garage. The fire was extinguished quickly, causing less that $25,000 in damage. No one was injured in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the three residents who lived there.

The cause of the fire was later determined to be an overloaded electrical outlet.