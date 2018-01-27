Amherst Railway Society roll out model trains in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fifty years ago the Amherst Railway Society first took its model trains to the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield Saturday.

The Big E’s better living center was more than a mere whistle stop for the Amherst railway extravaganza. These model trains have fascinated generations of model railroad enthusiasts.

The love for model railroading is passed down from generation to generation. Visitors came from as far away as Niagara Falls, New York to share in the experience. Joe Swoope told 22News, “Biggest show we’ve heard of on the internet, everybody’s bragging how big the show is, one of the best in the nation, it is big”. Dave Swoope, another fellow model railroad enthusiast says, “A big variety of trains to choose from. It’s really nice to see them here, or if you’re concerned about engines or something as well”.

And if you’re hearing about the Amherst Railway hobby show for the first time, you’re still in luck. It’s a two day event on the grounds of the Big E. The model trains start rolling again Sunday morning at 9 and continue on track until 5pm.