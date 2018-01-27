CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Did you know that the new combat adventure, “12 Strong” reveals a secret mission to quickly send a message to Osama bin Laden as partial payback for 9-11?

It’s too bad the elite special forces, crack combat team had no idea what they were letting themselves in for. They thought this conflict would be wrapped up in a week.

“12 Strong” packs lots of action into its stirring trek through hostile Afghanistan, battling the Taliban every inch of the way.

The reality of their clandestine combat mission only enhances the entertainment value. The producers could have picked without much effort, a stronger actor than Chris Hemsworth to lead the assault.

The bonding with the native war lords also battling the Taliban, gives the picture some much needed dramatic resonance. Just as Michael Shannon injects the dramatic clout the movie so badly needed.

Shannon never fails to deliver a memorable performance. The TV commercials play up the “12 Strong” on horseback attacking the enemy. Becoming a Cavalry unit attacking the enemy was a concept that even made these hardened special forces highly skeptical.

You should have no qualms finding out if “12 Strong” packs enough power to make it worth your while, joining the crew for their long, dusty struggle through Afghanistan. “12 Strong” is the kind of lusty wartime drama in the grand tradition of camaraderie, sacrifice and lots of action.

With its well directed battle plan, “12 Strong” earns itself the medal of 3 stars. Despite some obvious flaws, this is a film worth seeing.

Rated PG-13

2 hours

Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Pena, William Fichtner