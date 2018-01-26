Two Franklin County towns receiving grants to upgrade bridges

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP)- The state is distributing $5.2 million to repair or replace 12 small bridges in Massachusetts through their “Municipal Small Bridge Program”.

Shelburne is receiving $300,000 to upgrade a bridge on Bassett Road.

“I think its very generous and I think that kind of emphasis on infrastructure is great,” said Citron Kelly of Shelburne Falls.

The Bassett Road bridge goes over the Dragon Brook in Shelburne Falls. Only one car can drive over it at a time. The bridge was closed last July because the steel beams beneath the bridge had rotted through. The town used Chapter 90 funding to build a “temporary bridge”.

“There are six steel high beams underneath it and four our of the six look like swiss cheese, so the state deemed it unsafe,” said Mark Shippee, Superintendent of Shelburne’s Highway Department.

Bassett Road leads to a dead end. Shippee said residents living at the end of the road had to park their cars on the opposite side of the bridge since they couldn’t drive over it.

Orange also received more than 400 thousand dollars to replace a small bridge on East Road.