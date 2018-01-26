Train for a 5K with Lauren and Danny!

Even if you’re sitting on the couch right now, you could be running a 5K in just a couple of months! As a matter of fact, Lauren and Danny are starting their training for the UMass 5K Dash and Dine in support of the Amherst Survival Center on April 7th! So get up and train with us! Our trainer, Maggie Bergin, owner of The Reset, is going to get all of us ready together!

UMass Dash and Dine

benefits the Amherst Survival Center

April 7th – 11am

Registration: $10 for students, $20 for public

Go to runumass.com for more information