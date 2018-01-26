Thousands of trees to be planted in Springfield neighborhoods

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of trees will once again line the streets in three Springfield neighborhoods.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced on Friday that 2,500 trees will be planted this spring throughout the Mason Square, old hill and upper hill neighborhoods.

Sarno said that’s a part of the city with the fewest trees.

Richard Johnson welcomes the tree planting program.

“I grew up in this neighborhood and I remember trees lining every street,” Johnson told 22News. “So it’s actually going to be a resurgence, it’s going to be wonderful for the little people who are growing up now.”

The 2011 tornado destroyed countless trees in Springfield, and the Halloween snowstorm later that year severely damaged many more.

The trees will be going in the ground this spring and summer.