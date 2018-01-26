The weather has been pretty good for winter businesses

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the end of January and we’ve had a number of significant snowstorms this winter.

“This past winter has been somewhat more normal from a snow prospective. We’ve had a good amount of snow in December, we’ve had at or above snowfall for January so we’re getting something we haven’t had in a few years which is snow in the months we’re supposed to,” said 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin.

The snow we’ve had this winter has meant good business for ski shops like Competitive Edge Ski and Bike in East Longmeadow.

“That first snowfall that came early was good for us, it brought everybody in here. December was one our busiest months I’ve seen in five years so we’ve been cranking right along,” said Patrick Lessard the manager of Competitive Edge Ski & Bike in East Longmeadow.

Lessard says people are buying everything from cross country skis to snow shoes and there are even some bargains to be had.

And people aren’t just buying winter gear they’re already getting ready for next season.

“People are breaking out their bicycles now so we’re pretty much going to start integrating the bikes back into the retail side of things so it’s going to be pretty busy for us,” said Patrick Lessard.

Even though the snow may have disappeared from your back yard, there is still plenty of snow on the slopes like at Berkshire East in Charlemont.