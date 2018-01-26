Teens charged in pineapple assault

(WPXI) Three Pennsylavnia teens are facing serious charges after intentionally exposing a classmate with a severe citrus allergy to pineapple juice, sending her into anaphylactic shock.

Police said one of them soaked her hand in pineapple juice and made the rounds in the Butler Intermediate High School lunch room, high-fiving other children, until she got to the 14-year-old victim.

“This was an intentional act,” said Lt. Matt Pearson of the Butler Township Police. “They sat at the lunch table right next to her and talked about doing it. Some had reservations, but they went through with it.”

Police said two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old devised the plan, knowing the victim could go into anaphylactic shock. And she did.

“That’s a criminal act,” said Lanette Bowser, who has a child in the district. “That’s just wrong.”

Police say what makes this so vindictive, and so much more than bullying, is everybody knows this girl has a pineapple allergy. The district has a plan in place, all students have been educated on it and pineapple is not allowed on the menu.

The fruit cup used was brought in a bagged lunch.

