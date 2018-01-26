State program awards $2 million for community improvement projects

BOSTON (WWLP) – Ninety-two communities across the state, including dozens in western Massachusetts, will receive Community Compact Grants from the state.
This is part of the Community Compact Cabinet’s grant program that gives agencies and organizations financial support for regionalization and efficiency projects, such as merging community services or improving equipment.
Lt. Governor Karyn Polito chairs the cabinet. In a news release to 22News, Polito said, in part:
“We are committed to using these grants to work with cities, towns, and school districts to better serve their residents and make Massachusetts a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Dozens of western Massachusetts communities received grants. $150,000 will help with mosquito control efforts in Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties.
Palmer, Monson, Ware and Warren will receive $67,000 to work together on animal control for the region.
Here is the complete list of the grant recipients:
Regionalization / Shared Services
- Mosquito Control District (Deerfield, Bernardston, Conway, East Longmeadow, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Palmer, Shelburne, Southampton, South Hadley) – $150,000
- Pioneer Valley Planning Commission Regional IT (Blandford, Chester, Cummington, Huntington, Montgomery, and the Gateway RSD) – $150,000
- Shared Fire/EMS (Halifax, Plympton) – $132,300
- Regional IT (Danvers, Essex, Hamilton, Wenham) – $100,000
- Regional Animal Control (Palmer, Monson, Ware, Warren) – $67,000
- Regional Public Health Nurse (Avon, Holbrook, Randolph) – $46,000
- Metropolitan Area Planning Council Regional Opioid Programming (Chelsea, Medford, Winthrop) – $36,500
- Regional Treasury/Collections (Berkley, Cheshire, Chester, Conway, Egremont, Hawley, Heath, Middlefield, Oakham, Royalston, Tyringham, Washington, Windsor) – $22,109
Regional Economic Development
- Central Massachusetts Regional Planning Commission Regional Economic Development Director (Barre, Hardwick, Hubbardston, New Braintree, Oakham) – $95,000
- Regional Economic Development (Dedham, Norwood, Westwood) – $50,000
- Merrimack Valley Planning Commission Regional Economic Development (Amesbury, Andover, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Lawrence, Merrimac, Methuen, Newbury, Newburyport, North Andover, Rowley, Salisbury, West Newbury) – $50,000
- Rural Economic Development Planning (Chester, Blandford, Huntington, Middlefield, Montgomery, and Russell) – $42,339
Regional Wastewater
- Cohasset, Hull, Scituate – $200,000
- Barnstable, Dennis, Harwich, Yarmouth – $150,000
- Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee, Sandwich (with Joint Base Cape Cod) – $140,000
Regional Transportation
- Metropolitan Area Planning Council (Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead, Peabody, Salem, Swampscott) – $125,300
- Martha’s Vineyard Commission Regional Transportation Planner (Aquinnah, Chilmark, Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, West Tisbury) – $100,000
- Bedford, Burlington, Lexington – $85,000
Schools
- Regional School District Consolidation / Collaboration (Gill-Montague RSD, Franklin Co. Tech, Pioneer Valley RSD) – $109,998
- Add Member to Old Colony Regional VocTech (Freetown schools) – $30,000
- Exploration of Regionalization (Amherst and Pelham schools) – $21,500
Efficiencies
- Gardner Combined Dispatch – $82,952
- Williamsburg Police Records/Reporting – $10,350