State program awards $2 million for community improvement projects

BOSTON (WWLP) – Ninety-two communities across the state, including dozens in western Massachusetts, will receive Community Compact Grants from the state.

This is part of the Community Compact Cabinet’s grant program that gives agencies and organizations financial support for regionalization and efficiency projects, such as merging community services or improving equipment.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito chairs the cabinet. In a news release to 22News, Polito said, in part:

“We are committed to using these grants to work with cities, towns, and school districts to better serve their residents and make Massachusetts a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Dozens of western Massachusetts communities received grants. $150,000 will help with mosquito control efforts in Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties.

Palmer, Monson, Ware and Warren will receive $67,000 to work together on animal control for the region.

Here is the complete list of the grant recipients: