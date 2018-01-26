Springfield recognizes January as National Mentoring Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno made an appearance to recognize the month of January as National Mentoring Month

This recognition celebrates the benefits of having mentors available to students.

Denise Cogman, President and CEO of Springfield School Volunteers told 22news that there are many benefits when students have a mentor available to them.

“Less likely to skip school, to engage in drugs and alcohol, they have better relationships with their peers, they are more engaged at school,” Cogman told 22News.

The National Mentoring Organization started National Mentoring Month in 2002 and its celebrated every year.