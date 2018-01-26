Spicy Coconut Chicken Stew with Buckley Healthcare Center

Buckley HealthCare Center provides a full range of extended health care services designed to maximize the well-being and independence of their patients, and they also have a delicious restaurant for both residents and visitors! Buckley Healthcare Center’s Seasons Restaurant Head Chef Mike Harrison showed us how to make Spicy Coconut Chicken Stew.

Buckley Healthcare Center

95 Laurel Street

Greenfield

Call (413) 774-3143 or visit BuckleyHealthcare.com

Spicy Coconut Chicken Stew with Corn

Ingredients:

2 TBSP Canola Oil

3 Shallots, thinly sliced

2 Fresh Thai Chiles, Thinly sliced

One 15-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk

½ cup chicken stock or low-sodium broth

¼ cup fresh lime juice

Kosher salt

Pepper

1 pound shredded rotisserie chicken (4 cups)

1 ½ cups fresh corn kernels (from 2-3 ears)

3 Cups Spinach Leaves

1 cup basil leaves, plus more for serving

Directions:

1. In a large, deep skillet, heat the oil.

2. Add the shallots and chiles and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes.

3. Add the coconut milk, stock, and lime juice and bring just to a simmer.

4. Season the broth generously with salt and pepper.

5. Stir in the chicken and corn and cook until hot, 3 to 5 minutes.

6. Stir in spinach and simmer until wilted, then stir in the 1 cup of basil.

7. Transfer to shallow bowls, garnish with basil and serve.

