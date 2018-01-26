Sexual misconduct allegations against Wynn founder

Steve Wynn
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2015 file photo, Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn delivers the keynote address at Colliers International Annual Seminar at the Boston Convention Center in Boston. Wynn, who leans Republican, is hosting the Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015 Democratic presidential debate at his Wynn Las Vegas resort-casino. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts is denying multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by its founder Steve Wynn, describing it as a smear campaign related to divorce proceedings from his ex-wife.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women say they were harassed or assaulted by the casino mogul. One case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist. The detailed report describes accounts from several female employees.

The company says it is committed to operating with the “highest ethical standards and maintaining a safe and respectful culture.” Wynn denied the allegations personally in a printed statement.

Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd. are plunging more than 8 percent in afternoon trading.