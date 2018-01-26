3 homeless following early morning fire in Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are without a place to live, following an early morning fire in Southampton.

Southampton Fire Chief John Workman told 22News that the fire at 103 Pomeroy Meadow Road was mainly in the back of the house, and flames were already in the roof when they got the call at around 1:00 A.M.

When our 22News crew got there at around 1:30, smoke was still pouring from the roof. Firefighters from several neighboring departments were called in to help.

The three people living in the house were all able to get out safely, but they cannot return home, and they are now being helped by the American Red Cross.

Workman said that investigators from the state fire marshal’s office are at the house to help figure out the cause, but it is believed that the fire was accidental.

For hours, Pomeroy Meadow Road was closed between Glendale Road and College Highway as firefighters cleaned up, but now, the road is back open.