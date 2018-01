WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the third day in a row, a section of I-91 North in West Springfield will be reduced to two lanes while MassDOT crews work on a construction project.

The left lane in the area of the bridge over the Mass Pike in West Springfield will be closed from about 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin told 22News drivers should slow down and expect delays during this time.

There will be no detours in place.