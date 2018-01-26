Rob Gronkowski has a concussion; Now what?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- The big question before Superbowl 52…will Rob Gronkowski play? In a contact sport, hits to the head like Gronk’s hit at Sunday’s AFC Championship Game aren’t uncommon.

“He does take a lot of hits, he’s a big guy, but he can handle it.”, says Harley Etli of Springfield.

Rob Gronkowski has had two concussions while playing for the NFL. The first one happened in 2013.

Concussions aren’t just something that coaches, athletes, and their trainers need to worry about while an athlete’s out on the field. It’s something that they need to monitor for the rest of their lives.

Head injuries have been blamed for causing the long-term neurological disease CTE, which was found in 110 out of 111 brains of former NFL players studied by Dr. Ann McKee at Boston University.

Recent research from Boston University shows scientific proof that it’s not concussions that are linked to the long-term neurological disease. It’s repeated hits to the head.

“The concussions are real serious now. And also in other lower sports like college and little league so it’s definitely concerning,” Etli said.

Sports journalist Ian Rapoport reported that there are “positive vibes regarding [Gronkowski’s] status for the Super Bowl.” He is going through the concussion protocol now.